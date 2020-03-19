BMW racers around the world are kicking off the new racing season which also means it’s curtain up for the 2020 BMW Motorrad Race Trophy. The unique, global customer racing competition for privateer BMW riders will be held for the seventh time this year.

BMW Motorrad Motorsport will once again reward the best competitors with cash prizes and additional bonuses worth more than 100,000 euros in total at the end of the year.



“Since the BMW S 1000 RR has been racing on the racetracks of the world, our privateer customer riders and teams around the world have been celebrating successive wins and titles,” said BMW Motorrad Motorsport Director Marc Bongers.

“Honouring this commitment is really important to us which is why we launched the BMW Motorrad Race Trophy in 2014. With this special competition, we bring BMW racers from all sorts of race series around the world together as one big community and celebrate their successes with them. We are very proud that the Race Trophy has since become something of a tradition and is now entering its seventh year. We’re really looking forward to an exciting season and wish all the 2020 BMW Motorrad Race Trophy competitors the best of luck.”



25 different championship classes in 21 international and national race series will be classified for the BMW Motorrad Race Trophy in 2020 – from the FIM Superbike World Championship through the FIM Endurance World Championship, the Asia Road Racing Championship, the International Road Racing Championship and the major international road racing meetings to national championships on every continent.

A new addition for this year is the Superstock class in the All Japan Road Race Championship. Registration for the 2020 BMW Motorrad Race Trophy closes on 30th June, and the classification period ends on 29th November. See below for a full list of all the race series in the 2020 Race Trophy.



At the end of the season, the top 30 competitors in the BMW Motorrad Race Trophy classification will be awarded cash prizes and trophies. There will also be bonuses for the riders and teams who win the title in their championship, as well as for the categories ‘Best BMW Rider in Class’ and ‘Rookie of the Year’.



Another new feature this year is the BMW Motorrad Motorsport newsletter. With the latest reports, exciting opportunities to look behind the scenes, interesting profiles and important information, it provides regular insights into the world of BMW Motorrad Motorsport.

2020 BMW Motorrad Race Trophy – Racing series

FIM Superbike World Championship FIM Endurance World Championship and Cup FIM European Superstock 1000 Cup Asia Road Racing Championship Alpe Adria International Motorcycle Championship International Road Racing Championship British Superbike Championship International German Motorcycle Championship French Superbike Championship French European Bikes Championship Italian Superbike Championship Italian National Trophy 1000 Spanish Superbike Championship Canadian Superbike Championship MotoAmerica AMA Road Racing Series SuperBike Brasil Malaysia Superbike Championship All Japan Road Race Championship Australian Superbike Championship South African Superbike Championship BMW Road Race Challenge