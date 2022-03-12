A double from Lao international Bounphachan Bounkong led Young Elephants to a terrific 3-1 win over Champasak FC as they picked up the first full points of the new 2022 Pepsi Lao League 1.

In the match at the Champasak Stadium, the home team drew first blood early in the ninth minute through Thipphachan Kambai.

However, Young Elephants fought back with the equaliser off Lucas Da Silva just seven minutes later.

And while Champasak managed to keep parity well into the second half, there was no stopping Bounphachan from finding the back of the net in the 67th minute before he wrapped things up deep in injury time for the final scoreline.

2022 PEPSI LAO LEAGUE 1

RESULT

Champasak FC 1-3 Young Elephants

#AFF

#FAS

Pictures Courtesy #SPL

