Three world-class riders take on a custom-built, three-line course in Parallel III, the latest chapter in Brandon Semenuk’s precision proximity-riding series.

Brandon Semenuk returns with ‘Parallel III’, bringing Kade Edwards and Hugo Frixtalon into the series’ most intricate setup yet: three riders, three parallel lines, and zero margin for error.

Filmed on a custom-built course in Merritt, B.C., Canada, the project pairs progressive mountain bike riding with a tightly choreographed production built around speed, timing, trust and technical control. Here is all you need to know:

‘Parallel III’ is the third chapter in Brandon Semenuk’s proximity-riding series. The project continues the concept of riders moving at speed on separate but interconnected lines, with every run relying on precise timing and total trust between the athletes.

This latest instalment raises the complexity by bringing three riders into the same interlocking setup.

Brandon Semenuk is joined by Kade Edwards and Hugo Frixtalon for the new edit. Edwards previously featured alongside Semenuk in the second edition of ‘Parallel’, released in 2022, making his return a natural fit for the next challenge.

Frixtalon, a French rider and former World Cup racer, joins the project for the first time after catching Semenuk’s attention with his style and ability on two wheels.

The riding centres on three parallel lines that intersect at close range throughout the course.

Each rider has to stay committed to their own line while synchronising their speed and movements with the other two athletes.

The concept leaves no room for hesitation, with the timing of every turn, take-off and landing needing to align.

The custom course was built in Merritt, British Columbia.

The location provided the setting for the project’s purpose-built lines and allowed the crew to shape a course specifically around the demands of interlocking proximity riding.

The riders returned for two separate filming trips, in September 2025 and April 2026, to complete the project.

Semenuk led the project’s creative direction and production through ‘ö Clever’. The film continues his collaboration with Toby Cowley and Isaac Wallen, combining riding, course construction and filmmaking into one coordinated process.

The time invested across the build, riding and production created a cinematic showcase of close-proximity mountain bike riding.

Brandon Semenuk returns with ‘Parallel III’, bringing Kade Edwards and Hugo Frixtalon into the series’ most intricate setup yet: three riders, three parallel lines, and zero margin for error. Filmed on a custom-built course in Merritt, B.C., Canada, the project pairs progressive mountain bike riding with a tightly choreographed production built around speed, timing, trust and technical control. Here is all you need to know:

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