Brunei Darussalam will rely on players from their foremost club, DPMM FC, to carry the nation’s challenge for this week’s FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026.

Head coach Ali Mustafa, who was appointed to the hot seat in June this year, will be looking to make a strong impression at the inaugural event, which saw them placed in Group A, Division 2, against host Hong Kong and Laos.

DPMM FC, which competes in the Malaysian Super League, contributed eight players, among them captain Azwan Ali Rahman, veteran defender Nurikhwan Othman and well-regarded striker Hakeme Yazid Said.

They will take on Laos later today at the Mongkok Stadium.

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #FABD

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