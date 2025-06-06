Championship Standings
- With 252 points, Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) returns at Misano still firmly in control of the standings after a dominant first half of the season.
- Toprak Razgatlioglu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) remains in second place, trailing by 31 points after making up just three points in the Czech Round.
- A strong weekend in Most propelled Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Racing Team) into third overall with 146 points.
- Close behind, Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) sits fourth, just five points adrift of Petrucci.
- Completing the top five is Andrea Locatelli (Pata Maxus Yamaha), recently re-signed for two more seasons, with a total of 126 points.
Historical Performance
- Since 2021, Misano has been a battleground between Razgatlioglu and Bautista, with the duo sharing the last ten victories at the circuit. Razgatlioglu won all three races in 2024, while Bautista did the same the year before. However, the Spaniard is now enduring his longest winless run since joining Ducati — 21 races — with his last victory coming in Race 2 at Aragon in 2024.
- Championship leader Nicolo Bulega has yet to claim a WorldSBK win at his home round.
- Jonathan Rea (Pata Maxus Yamaha) remains the most successful rider at Misano in terms of career wins. However, both Bautista and Razgatlioglu could surpass his record this weekend.
- Michael Ruben Rinaldi returns to the grid, replacing Tito Rabat at Yamaha Motoxracing WorldSBK Team. Rinaldi is a two-time winner at Misano, both victories coming in 2021 while riding for Ducati.
Misano Test Highlights
- Held on the 27th and 28th of May, the Misano test saw Bulega and Razgatlioglu showcase their form, trading fastest laps and both surpassing the previous race lap record.
- Axel Bassani (bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team) impressed with P2 and P3 finishes on consecutive days.
- Remy Gardner (GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team) led Yamaha’s charge with a P5 finish on Day 2, followed closely by Jonathan Rea and Andrea Locatelli.
- Iker Lecuona (Honda HRC) posted two top-10 results, while Andrea Iannone (Team Pata Go Eleven) showed resilience riding through injury. Sam Lowes (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team) and rookie Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team) were consistently among the frontrunners.