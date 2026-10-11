The penultimate round of the 2026 WorldSBK campaign saw the Circuito Estoril play host to the Tissot Estoril Round.

The 4.182km long venue on the outskirts of Lisbon saw an attendance of 36,257 across the weekend with the home hero Miguel Oliveira offering plenty of action throughout the weekend.

Nicolo Bulega and the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team dominated the weekend with a hat-trick of success.

Race 2 Highlights

Bulega’s latest hat-trick was secured with a near perfect performance in Race 2. Having seen Iker Lecuona (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) take the holeshot at Turn 1 Bulega attacked at Turn 6 and opened a margin of almost five seconds at the chequered flag.

The victory, Bulega’s 29th of the campaign, and his 664 points haul have set new benchmarks in the WorldSBK record book.

Lecuona once again emerged as Bulega’s main challenger. The Spaniard made the quickest start in all three races to claim the holeshot each time.

In Race 2, he led for just six corners before Bulega moved ahead and gradually built a winning margin of almost five seconds over the 21-lap distance.

A three-way fight for the final podium position was settled in Alberto Surra’s favour following a dramatic crash for Alvaro Bautista (Barni Spark Racing Team) with five laps remaining.

The two-time World Champion lost the front at Turn 1 while chasing his first podium since the season opener in Australia. Surra capitalised to secure third place, completing a trio of third-place finishes across the Estoril weekend.

Starting from the fourth row, Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team) fought through the field and pressured Surra and Bautista throughout the race.

The Italian finished seven seconds behind Surra but secured the 2026 Best Independent Rider Award.

Miguel Oliveira (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) endured a combative race. Starting fourth, the Portuguese rider ran wide at Turn 6 on Lap 1 and dropped to 13th.

He then fought his way through a six-rider group to finish eighth at the chequered flag in front of his home crowd.

Championship Highlights

Bulega’s record-breaking campaign continued with his ninth hat-trick of the season. He now holds a 146-point advantage over Lecuona with three races remaining.

Montella extended his advantage over Alex Lowes in the battle for third in the Riders’ Championship to 53 points, with just 62 points available at the final round in Jerez.

Ducati’s success ensured the manufacturer remained unbeaten in 2026. The Italian marque is now chasing its first unbeaten WorldSBK season since 2003.

P1 – Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati)

“This is another amazing weekend. I think it’s maybe one of the best of the season because my feeling was good. My pace today in Race 2 was incredible. It was very fast. It was close at the beginning of the race but then I continued to push and my pace from halfway through the race was a bit better. I could manage the tyre a bit better today compared to Race 1 so I’m really happy about my performance and how my team improved the bike. I’m looking forward to going to Jerez for the final round.”

P2 – Iker Lecuona (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati)

“This was a hard weekend. I made a huge mistake in the Superpole Race and I think I had the race pace to win that race. I had that huge moment at Turn 1 in the Superpole Race but I think we found something with the bike and in Race 2 it was fine for 10 laps. After nine or 10 laps though I lost the front at Turn 2 and almost went into the gravel and then I decided to roll off and finish second. I tried to push as much as I could to stay with Nicolo and he also made some small mistakes but he was faster than me all weekend. I know that I have struggled a lot here so it’s just a matter of understanding it.”

P3 – Alberto Surra (Motocorsa Racing)

“For me it was the best weekend so I’m very happy because it was a solid weekend for me and my team. In Race 2 I had very good grip from the rear tyre and was able to pass Alvaro. Now I’m going to Jerez, which is a difficult circuit for my riding style but I’ll try to improve on my best result.”

Race 2 Results

1. Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati)

2. Iker Lecuona (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) +4.888s

3. Alberto Surra (Motocorsa Racing) +11.185s

4. Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team) +18.153s

5. Axel Bassani (bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team) +21.430s

6. Lorenzo Baldassarri (Team GoEleven) +22.894s

Full Results

Championship Standings

1. Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) 664 points

2. Iker Lecuona (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) 518

3. Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team) 290

4. Alex Lowes (bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team) 237

5. Sam Lowes (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team) 225

6. Lorenzo Baldassarri (Team GoEleven) 214

Full Standings

Superpole Race Highlights

Lecuona made the fastest start to lead into Turn 1 ahead of Bulega. The Spaniard made a mistake at the same corner two laps later allowing Bulega to take the lead.

Lecuona rejoined ahead of Oliveira and defended his position to secure nine points. Bulega went on to win by seven tenths of a second, setting a new record for the most victories in a single WorldSBK season.

Alberto Surra made it back-to-back Tissot Superpole Race podium finishes with a move on Oliveira on the penultimate lap. The Motocorsa Racing rider delivered a controlled performance to secure another rostrum finish and a front-row start for Race 2.

1. Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati)

2. Iker Lecuona (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) +0.734s

3. Alberto Surra (Motocorsa Racing) +6.465s

Full Results

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