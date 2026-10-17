The WorldSBK paddock has arrived in southern Spain for the final round of the season at the Circuito de Jerez – Ángel Nieto, with Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) setting the pace in both Free Practice sessions.

A hat-trick winner at the circuit 12 months ago, the Italian looks well placed to finish his WorldSBK campaign in style.

Bulega completed 38 laps to top the combined timesheets by 0.252 seconds ahead of Sam Lowes (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team). The pair finished first and second in both sessions, with Iker Lecuona (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) less than a tenth of a second further back.

Alex Lowes (bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team) finished sixth fastest, just under half a second off Bulega’s pace. The Englishman completed 38 laps, including 23 during the afternoon session.

Lorenzo Baldassarri was confirmed as remaining with Team Goeleven for next season and marked the announcement by finishing seventh fastest.

Alvaro Bautista (Barni Spark Racing Team) and Jake Dixon (Honda HRC) both crashed at Turn 9. Dixon’s incident brought out the red flag during Free Practice 2.

P1 – Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati)

“It wasn’t bad today but the track wasn’t very clean and there wasn’t much rubber on the asphalt. It was a bit dirty, and it was difficult to find a good pace and a good setup with the bike. After the red flag, I decided to spend a bit of extra time in the garage so I could finish the session with the tyres in good condition. I just needed to do 21 laps for the race and adjust the bike for that duration. We have to improve for tomorrow.”

P2 – Iker Lecuona (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati)

“I struggled a lot because I know it’s not my best track. I had a really bad feeling with the bike. We tried something new in the afternoon but we couldn’t find a way to feel good. For the last run, I felt a bit more competitive, or at least more consistent with my lap times. I was very inconsistent this morning and we used the tyre very quickly. The team has started checking all the data from this morning and this afternoon because it’s true that it’s hotter, but the feeling was pretty similar and it was still bad for me. So let’s see if we can find something for tomorrow.”

P3 – Sam Lowes (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team)

“It’s nice for me to come to this track because I’ve had some nice experiences here in the past. On the first lap I felt quite good but I had some issues today. It was with the bike and the brakes which is something we haven’t had before. This changed our rhythm a little bit and I couldn’t show my real pace. Overall, it’s been a positive day. I didn’t show my full potential today but I was still quite good. I’m looking forward to trying to fight a little bit more.”

Combined Results after FP2

1. Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) 1’38.155s

2. Sam Lowes (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team) +0.252s

3. Iker Lecuona (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) +0.334s

4. Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team) +0.366s

5. Alberto Surra (Motocorsa Racing) +0.442s

6. Alex Lowes (bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team) +0.470s

Full Results

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