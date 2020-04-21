With some years yet to go to Cambodia’s first-ever hosting of the SEA Games in 2023, the Morodok Techo National Sports Complex is already 70% ready.

The Morodok Techo National Sports Complex will be the main venue of the biennial multi-sports event where it will host the opening and also the closing ceremony of the meet.

Thong Khon, the President of the National Olympic Committee of Cambodia (NOCC), made the revelation this week during an inspection visit.

The Morodok Techo National Sports Complex housed the main stadium with a 75,000 all-seater venue for football and athletics as well as a swimming complex and an indoor arena that can hold 15,000 people.