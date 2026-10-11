Defending champions Bintang Timur Surabaya (BTS) took firm control of Indonesia Pro Futsal League 2026/27, storming to a 7-3 thrashing of Cosmo JNE at GOR POPKI Cibubur.

Singgih Romana Jati and Rio Pangestu Putra put BTS ahead within the first four minutes, before Romi Humandri added a third two minutes later.

A red card for BTS’ Alireza Rafiei Pour a minute later gave Cosmo JNE the advantage as they found the back of the net twice through Andri Kustiawan (in the ninth minute) and Aji Satria Pratama (18th).

The first half would end 4-2 to BTS when Rio Pangestu slotted home moments later.

Two quick goals after the breather from Edison Machado Coelho (25th) and Samuel Eko Putra Tampubulon (30th) put BTS 6-2 ahead.

Even though Ruan Nakamatsu managed a third goal for Cosmo JNE in the 34th minute, Edison Machado would wrap up the 7-3 victory for BTS with the final goal of the game in the 39th minute.

#AFF

Photo Courtesy #BTS

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