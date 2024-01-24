Defending champions Bintang Timur Surabaya (BTS) remain undefeated in the Indonesia Pro Futsal League (PFL) 2023/24 after 11 matches into the new season.

This week, they continued their fine run to beat former champions Black Steel FC Papua 4-2 on Saturday before being held to a pulsating 3-3 draw by a determined Fafage Vamos on Sunday.

The four points from the weekend gave BTS 27 points from 11 matches played as Black Steel stayed third with 23 points from the same number of games.

Kancil WHW Pontianak are second with 25 points.

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #FFI

