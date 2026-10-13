Just four matches into the new season, defending champions Buriram United have taken the lead in Thai League 1 with ten points from three wins and one draw.

Their latest win came at home at Chang Arena, where they edged Rayong FC 3-2.

It was the visitors who went ahead early in the 13th minute through Joao Felipe before Stefan Schimmer (45th) then drew level for Buriram just before the break.

Joao Felipe then put Rayong in front again in the 56th minute as Buriram struck two late goals from Supachai Jaided (83rd) and Thanakrit Chotmuangpak (90th+4) for the hard-fought three points.

Second is Uthai Thani FC, who overcame Rasisalai United 4-2 for their ninth points of the new season, while Bangkok United is third with the same number of points.

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #BuriramUnited #UthaiThani

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