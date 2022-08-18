Defending champions Shan United have opened up an eight-point lead over second-placed Yangon United at the top of the Myanmar National League 2022.

After eight matches into the new season Shan United showed their quality where other than being comfortable at the top of the standings with 24 points, they have also remained unbeaten.

And this week, they held their nerves against a stubborn Ayeyawady United side 1-0 – with the only goal of the game coming off Nanda Kyaw in the 33rd minute.

In the meantime, Yangon United edged Hantharwady United 2-1 after falling behind by Myo Zaw Oo’s early tenth minute strike for the latter.

But the five-time winners fought back through Htet Phyo Wai (32nd minute) and Zaw Win Thein (68th minute) to give Yangon the full points.

MYANMAR NATIONAL LEAGUE 2022

RESULTS

Shan United 1-0 Ayeyawady United

Yangon United 2-1 Hantharwady

Mahar 0-1 ISPE

Yadanarbon 2-0 Myawady

Rakhine 1-2 GFA

CURRENT STANDINGS

#AFF

#MFF

Pictures Courtesy #MNL

