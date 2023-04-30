Defending champions Vietnam made a positive start to their title defence in men’s football when they coast to a 2-0 win over resilient Laos in a Group B encounter of the SEA Games 2023 that was played at the Prince Stadium this evening.

It took Vietnam just two minutes to get on to the score sheet when Nguyen Van Tung headed in the cross from the right as Nguyen Quoc Viet then added the second goal deep in injury time.

In the meantime in the other match of the group, Thailand stormed to a 3-1 win over Singapore to stamp their authority.

Teerasak Poeiphimai took advantage of some loose Singapore defending to head home from close in the eighth minute as Achitpol Keereerom then made it 2-0 in the 38th minute from inside the box.

And while Nicky Singh managed to pull a goal back in the 41st minute, Thailand maintained their focus to add the third goal through Purachet Thodsanit four minutes after the restart for the full points.

