As Formula One returns to the legendary Suzuka circuit for the first time in three years, Oracle Red Bull Racing is excited to announce the launch of a unique collaboration with PONOS, developer of global mobile game phenomenon The Battle Cats, for the F1 Honda Japanese Grand Prix 2022.
The Battle Cats sees players control armies of alien cats, who must travel the galaxy seeking victory on every planet. To celebrate this partnership, the RB18 will feature PONOS and The Battle Cats branding.
That’s not where the collaboration ends, however, with fans at the track also being offered the opportunity to claim limited edition Oracle Red Bull Racing/PONOS merchandise, in the form of specially designed uchiwa (a traditional fan) featuring Max, Checo and Christian Horner, commemorating the alliance between PONOS and Oracle Red Bull Racing.
Oracle Red Bull Racing Team Principal and CEO Christian Horner said: “It’s a real pleasure to return to Japan to race at Suzuka, one of F1’s truly legendary tracks. Suzuka is home to some of our most devoted and passionate fans and to give them something special to remember this race by we’re thrilled to partner with PONOS, one of Japan’s major mobile game development houses. We’re looking forward to the race and to the enjoyment this partnership will bring to fans in Japan.”
PONOS chief executive officer Yorikatsu Tsujiko says: “I have loved motorsports ever since I was a child, and I have always held great admiration for F1. Since their debut in 2005, Oracle Red Bull Racing has charmed the most passionate racing fans around the world, inspiring their dreams and stirring their hearts while consistently performing at the highest levels of racing. This level of ambition is shared by us at PONOS, where we continuously strive to bring smiles to players across the entire globe and go beyond just what is expected of entertainment in order to make something even better. In the same way, we feel that Oracle Red Bull Racing’s ascent to become a powerhouse performer in the world of F1 through committed effort is linked strongly to our own spirit of welcoming challenges at PONOS. We are so excited to witness the return of motorsport events to Japan after three years in the form of next month’s Japanese Grand Prix alongside our partners at Oracle Red Bull Racing.”
About Oracle Red Bull Racing
Since its inception, Oracle Red Bull Racing has been a major force in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship, the globe’s premier motorsport category. Founded in 2005 to expand parent company Red Bull’s presence in F1 and to disrupt the status quo within the sport through a bold mix of passion, playfulness, ambition and achievement, Oracle Red Bull Racing has grown to become one of F1’s most successful teams. With multiple Constructors’ and Drivers’ world titles and more than 80 race wins to its credit, Oracle Red Bull Racing continues its pursuit of ultimate performance – as a race team, as a home of champions and as an innovator operating at the cutting edge of technology.
About PONOS
Based in Kyoto, Japan, PONOS Corporation has been producing games since 1990, committed to exceeding the expectations of players of all ages with creative, quirky concepts built upon solid gameplay foundations. PONOS is now focused on mobile app development and publishing, with flagship title “The Battle Cats” having earned over 75 million downloads worldwide.