The Battle Cats sees players control armies of alien cats, who must travel the galaxy seeking victory on every planet. To celebrate this partnership, the RB18 will feature PONOS and The Battle Cats branding.

That’s not where the collaboration ends, however, with fans at the track also being offered the opportunity to claim limited edition Oracle Red Bull Racing/PONOS merchandise, in the form of specially designed uchiwa (a traditional fan) featuring Max, Checo and Christian Horner, commemorating the alliance between PONOS and Oracle Red Bull Racing.

Oracle Red Bull Racing Team Principal and CEO Christian Horner said: “It’s a real pleasure to return to Japan to race at Suzuka, one of F1’s truly legendary tracks. Suzuka is home to some of our most devoted and passionate fans and to give them something special to remember this race by we’re thrilled to partner with PONOS, one of Japan’s major mobile game development houses. We’re looking forward to the race and to the enjoyment this partnership will bring to fans in Japan.”

PONOS chief executive officer Yorikatsu Tsujiko says: “I have loved motorsports ever since I was a child, and I have always held great admiration for F1. Since their debut in 2005, Oracle Red Bull Racing has charmed the most passionate racing fans around the world, inspiring their dreams and stirring their hearts while consistently performing at the highest levels of racing. This level of ambition is shared by us at PONOS, where we continuously strive to bring smiles to players across the entire globe and go beyond just what is expected of entertainment in order to make something even better. In the same way, we feel that Oracle Red Bull Racing’s ascent to become a powerhouse performer in the world of F1 through committed effort is linked strongly to our own spirit of welcoming challenges at PONOS. We are so excited to witness the return of motorsport events to Japan after three years in the form of next month’s Japanese Grand Prix alongside our partners at Oracle Red Bull Racing.”