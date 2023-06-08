Top seed Loh Chee Kiat-Muhamad Amzar Hakimi Akbar were made to toil in the Under-16 Boys’ Doubles encounter before they were able to score a 19-21, 21-16, 21-10 win over Ryan Ee Jian Han-Wan Muhammad Darwisy Wan Hadelee in Group A of the Second Leg of the Affin-100PLUS Junior Elite Tour 2023.

The duel lasted a good 45 minutes before Chee Kiat-Muhamad Amzar were able to book their slot in the quarterfinals tomorrow.

Branson Hee Hek Fung-Roslie Razeeq Danial lived up to their second-seeded rating with a 23-21, 21-14 win over Mohd Fairuz Rizuan Mazeland-Muhammad Shazmir Irfan Shahrul.

Third seed Low Quan Yi-Muhamad Adam Haris Muhamad Safarol were also on the winning track with an easy 21-19, 21-10 win over Goh Yee Zhe-Muhamad Sahreeezwan Shahidi in just 22 minutes.

However, fourth-seeded pair Tiew Wei Jie-Tiew Yi Cheng fell short of a place in the next round when they conceded to a 17-21, 11-21 loss to Lim Sheng Yin-Loh Kim Sheng.

In the U16 Girls’ Doubles, top pair Christine Lam Mei He-Giovanna Koay Yi Shyuan suffered a straight-set 11-21, 13-21 defeat to Cheng Pei En-Leong Jing Ee.

On the other hand, second seed Ho Jia Ning-Shaneesa Shahidi confirmed their passage to the quarterfinals with an easy 21-12, 21-12 win over Ashlyn Chee Shanfeng-Teoh Yee En.

Third-seeded pair of Eng Ler Qi-Sheyeon Wong E-Shwen overcame Lacrissa Chiong-E. Manissha 21-11, 25-23 as fourth seeded Kalishvaran Nilasha-Kumaresan Reesha followed suit with a 21-4, 21-9 win over Lee Rui Ci-Neoh Rui En.

