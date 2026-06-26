Tan Cheng Hoe is back as the interim head coach of the Malaysia national team, as announced by the FA of Malaysia (FAM).

Cheng Hoe’s appointment was made after taking into account his experience, track record, and deep understanding of Malaysian football as a player and coach.

The former Kedah midfielder began his coaching career as the Assistant Coach for the national Under-20 squad in 2005 before being appointed as the head coach of the Malaysia national team in December 2017.

For the ASEAN Hyundai Cup 2026, the Malaysians are placed in Group B alongside Thailand, the Philippines, Myanmar, and Laos.

Their first game would be away to Myanmar on 25 July 2026.

#AFF

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