China moved to within one victory of an 11th Badminton Asia Junior Mixed Team Championships title after surviving a strong challenge from host Japan, while Hong Kong China produced the tournament’s upset by knocking out Thailand to reach their first-ever final.

Both semi-finals at the Yatsushiro City General Gymnasium went the distance, with China overcoming Japan 2-1 and Hong Kong China edging last year’s runners-up Thailand by the same margin.

China eventually prevailed 53-55, 55-49, 55-39, while Hong Kong China stunned the Thais 55-45, 53-55, 55-48 to set up Tuesday’s championship showdown.

The result leaves China chasing an 11th mixed team crown since the format was introduced in 2006, while Hong Kong China stand on the brink of a historic maiden title.

The clash between China and Japan lived up to expectations.

Buoyed by a passionate home crowd and confidence gained from their earlier group-stage victory over the Chinese, Japan pushed the defending champions all the way before running out of steam in the deciding set.

Shunki Hagiwara gave the hosts an early lift, defeating Luo Jing Yu 11-6 in the opening boys’ singles match. China responded immediately; mixed doubles pair Yi Lang Feng/Tan Ke Xuan edged Atsuharu Isoda/Rio Yamakita 22-19 to keep the contest finely balanced.

Reigning Asian junior girls’ singles champion Yin Yi Qing then put China in front after overcoming Yuki Watanabe 33-29, before Tan Ke Xuan and Wei Yue Yue extended the advantage with a 44-40 victory over Aoi Banno and Yuzu Ueno.

Japan, however, refused to yield. Men’s doubles pair Mahira Oku and Masato Yamashiro fought back in the final match of the set, squeezing past Yi Lang Feng and Wei Jian Zhen 55-53 to hand the hosts the early advantage.

China regrouped in the second set and seized control, winning four of the five matches to level the tie with a 55-49 victory.

There was no way back for Japan in the decider. The Chinese took command from the outset and closed out the set 55-39 to preserve their bid for another continental crown.

The day’s other semi-final produced an equally compelling contest.

Hong Kong China, already the surprise package after eliminating India in the quarter-finals, continued their remarkable run by toppling Thailand in three hard-fought sets.

The seventh seeds claimed the opening set 55-45, only for Thailand to respond with a narrow 55-53 win to force a decider.

With a place in the final at stake, Hong Kong China held their nerve in the closing stages, sealing a 55-48 victory to complete one of the biggest upsets of this year’s championships.

Tuesday’s final now presents a fascinating contrast between tradition and ambition. China will seek to further extend its dominance of the competition, while Hong Kong China have the opportunity to write a new chapter in its badminton history with a first mixed team title.

SEMI-FINAL RESULTS

China bt Japan 2-1 (53-55, 55-49, 55-39)

Hong Kong China bt Thailand 2-1 (55-45, 53-55, 55-48)

FINAL (June 30) 10am

China vs Hong Kong China

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