The upcoming Casper Cup 2026 will see Chinese Taipei and Kyrgyzstan face host Vietnam, as they battle for honours at Thiên Trường Stadium in Ninh Bình.

With a handful of players like Nguyen Hai Long (Hanoi FC), Nguyen Van Vi (Nam Dinh Steel Green FC), Truong Tien Anh, Nguyen Le Phat, and Le Ngoc Bao (Ninh Binh FC), it has allowed head coach Kim Sang-sik the chance to let young players see action at the international level.

Two new faces have been added, and they are midfielder Hoang Vinh Nguyen (Hoang Anh Gia Lai FC) and defender Nguyen Hong Phuc (SHB Da Nang FC).

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #VFF

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