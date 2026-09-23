TotalEnergies becomes an official partner of Citroën Racing Formula E Team from Season 13 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

This collaboration extends a shared history dating back to 1968, marked by numerous successes in motorsport, particularly in rallying.

As the GEN4 era begins, Citroën Racing and TotalEnergies share a clear ambition: to combine their expertise in pursuit of performance and achieve major success together once again.

Citroën Racing Formula E Team is pleased to announce TotalEnergies as a new official partner from Season 13 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

This announcement opens a new chapter in a story that began nearly sixty years ago. Since 1968, Citroën and TotalEnergies have evolved side by side, both on the road and in competition, united by a shared culture of innovation, performance and the pursuit of excellence.

More than the story of two historic partners, it is also the union of two competitors. Together, Citroën and TotalEnergies have shared some of the brand’s greatest sporting adventures, particularly in rallying, where their partnership has been marked by numerous victories and titles at the highest level.

Today, this shared ambition finds a new arena of expression: Formula E.

After a decade of experience in the all-electric championship, TotalEnergies will continue its involvement in the discipline alongside Citroën Racing as Formula E enters a new era with GEN4.

While Formula E cars are fully electric, they remain more than ever a laboratory for innovation for TotalEnergies.

As the GEN4 era begins, with cars that are more powerful, faster and more demanding, the championship provides an ideal environment to develop and test the high-performance fluids from the Quartz EV Fluid range under the extreme conditions of motorsport.

Building on decades of expertise gained on the racetrack, these technologies directly contribute to improving the performance, protection and energy efficiency of everyday electrified vehicles.

For TotalEnergies, racing remains a powerful accelerator of innovation in support of the mobility of tomorrow.

A new generation, a new discipline in their shared history, but the same ambition: to win together.

Olivier Jansonnie, Director of Stellantis Motorsport: “We are particularly proud to see the historic partnership between Stellantis and TotalEnergies take another step forward by extending to Citroën Racing in Formula E. Building on the experience gained alongside TotalEnergies in this demanding championship, we enter this new phase with the ambition of shaping tomorrow’s performance together as the GEN4 era begins. This partnership also strengthens the links between our technical teams and our shared ambition around electrification, competitiveness and innovation.”

Pierre-Gautier Caloni, Products Communication & Sponsoring Director – TotalEnergies Lubricants” : “We are very pleased to reunite with Citroën Racing, a historic partner with whom TotalEnergies shares nearly sixty years of innovation and success in motorsport. This new Formula E adventure marks the beginning of an ambitious new chapter that we are proud to write together.”

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