Major champions Wyndham Clark and Collin Morikawa and Rolex Series winner Nicolai Højgaard are set to bring further star power to the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open, with tickets on sale now at etg.golf/GSO24Tickets



They join a world-class field set to assemble at Renaissance Club in East Lothian from July 11-14, including defending champion Rory McIlroy, home favourite and latest PGA TOUR winner Robert MacIntyre, 2022 champion and newly-crowned US PGA Championship winner Xander Schauffele, Major winners Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose, and Justin Thomas, European Ryder Cup players Ludvig Åberg, Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland, and rising Korean star Tom Kim.



World Number Four Clark is set to defend his U.S. Open title at Pinehurst next week, after securing his maiden Major with a one-shot victory over McIlroy last season.



The 30-year-old won twice in 2023 before making his Ryder Cup debut in Rome in September and claimed his third PGA TOUR title at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am earlier this season. He returns to the Genesis Scottish Open for a third consecutive appearance ahead of a potential debut in the Olympic Games in Paris.



Clark said: “I’ve enjoyed teeing it up at the Genesis Scottish Open over the past few years and I’m looking forward to coming back to the Renaissance Club as part of what could be an exciting summer in Europe.”

Two-time Major winner Morikawa returns for a third appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open on the back of top five finishes at the first two Majors of the season.



The 2021 Race to Dubai champion recorded his most recent Major victory at The Open that same year, the week after his debut appearance at Scotland’s national open and returns to East Lothian prior to The 152nd Open at Royal Troon.



Morikawa said: “I’m looking forward to coming back to Scotland for what will be an exciting two weeks this summer. I learned a lot on my first appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open that I was able to take forward to The Open, and I would love to have a great two weeks in front of the Scottish fans this July.”

Højgaard enjoyed an incredible 2023 with nine top tens across the DP World Tour and PGA TOUR – including tied sixth at the Genesis Scottish Open – before claiming his first Rolex Series title at the season-ending DP World Tour Championship. But the highlight came in September when he made his debut in The Ryder Cup, helping Europe to defeat the United States in Rome.



The 23-year-old Dane – who notched up another impressive debut with a tied 16th finish at Augusta National in April – returns for a third appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open.



Højgaard said: “I had a great week on my last visit to Renaissance Club, as part of what was a truly memorable year. It’s an event I look forward to, with the best players from the DP World Tour and PGA TOUR coming together, and the support we all receive from the Scottish fans.”



The Genesis Scottish Open is co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and PGA TOUR, counting on both the Race to Dubai Rankings in Partnership with Rolex and the FedExCup, and boasts Genesis, the luxury automotive brand from South Korea, as title sponsor. Genesis title-sponsor two tournaments on the PGA TOUR’s 2024 schedule, with the Genesis Scottish Open following February’s Genesis Invitational – won by Hideki Matsuyama – at The Riviera Country Club.



The tournament benefits from the continued commitment of the Scottish Government, managed by VisitScotland, and retains its place in golf’s global calendar the week ahead of The Open as part of these agreements through to 2025.

The entertainment outside the ropes at this year’s event includes the new Fringe by the Tee pop up stage – in partnership with award-winning festival Fringe by the Sea – in the Fan Zone. For more information visit www.fringebythesea.com/fringebythetee

A range of ticket options for the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open, including daily general admission tickets, season tickets, Ticket+ and Green on 18 premium hospitality packages, are available to purchase at etg.golf/GSO24Tickets

Ticket+ is now sold out for Sunday of this year’s event, while Green on 18 packages are sold out for Wednesday and Friday with limited availability on Thursday and Sunday.

