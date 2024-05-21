It is a close battle at the top of the Philippines Football League (PFL) 2024 with three teams – Stallion Laguna FC, Kaya FC and Aguilas – on the same 16 points.

Stallion smashed Mendiola FC 6-1 on Saturday to take the lead at the top of the standings after seven matches.

Mexican winger Juan Galeana Trujillo grabbed a hat-trick (16th, 74th and 90th+1) to be followed by further goals from Matheus Olivera de Moraes (52nd), Magson Dourado (54th) and Finn McDaniel (69th minute penalty).

Kirk Eman See scored the only goal for Mendiola late in injury time for the final scoreline.

Kaya FC, who had the weekend off, stayed second with the same 16 points but with a match in hand – the same as Aguilas.

It was a disappointment for Aguilas when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Taguig City.

Yusuke Unoki’s 75th minute penalty saved the blushes for Aguilas after Tsukasa Shimomura had given Taguig City the lead three minutes earlier.

