The North American Championships and the final event of the Midtown Racing Series were held August 12-14 in Newport, RI. On storied America’s Cup waters outside of Narragansett Bay, all scheduled 13 races were held as planned in both northerly and sea breeze winds. Extreme2 with skipper Dan Cheresh claimed the Midtown Cup Series Trophy, and Convexity with skipper Don Wilson defended the North American Championship title.

Full Social Program

The Midtown Race Club, the Newport home of the M32, is located in the heart of downtown Newport. Teams enjoyed the central location all weekend with a Friday after sail at the Midtown Burgee Bar, which has become a tradition. At the awards, drinks and a classic carnival dunk tank were on site for a bit of fun to allow teams to get some payback to tacticians for calls made on the racecourse. When Taylor Canfield, reigning World Champion and tactician on Convexity, stepped into the hot seat, a line was formed to throw a ball.

Hayden Goodrick Cup

During the weekend, the M32 fleet and the Newport sailing community were invited to an evening of remembering sailor Hayden Goodrick who tragically lost his life earlier this year. The many individuals who have contributed to the Goodrick school trust for his children were thanked, and many stories about Hayden were shared. The Hayden Goodrick Cup was presented during the evening, which will be the perpetual trophy for the M32 North American Championship.

Full Results at m32world.com/results/



Next up, the Worlds

This Championship concludes the North American Season, and the focus is now shifted to Europe. Many American teams will participate in the European Championship in September on Lake Garda in preparation for the year’s significant event: The World Championship in Cascais, Portugal in October. 8 American teams are journeying to join the European fleet for a record size fleet.



Back to Newport 2023

The rumor mill is brewing about new teams forming in Newport for next season when the sailing Mecca will host the 2023 World Championship. The dates are set for the 2023 North American Season starting in Miami before heading north.

Miami Winter Series: Jan 6-8, Feb 3-5, Mar 3-5, Mar 31-2

Midtown Cup Newport: June 2-4, July 7-9, Aug 25-27

2023 World Championship Newport Sep 25 – Oct 1

2023 Calendar at m32world.com/calendar/

