Zimbabwean Scott Vincent, a winner two days ago in Japan, has arrived in Newcastle for the inaugural International Series England at Slaley Hall Hotel, Spa & Golf Resort, following a gruelling 24-hour flight from Tokyo, via Helsinki and Amsterdam, full of hope for more success despite that fact his golf clubs have yet to arrive.

“I’m feeling good but obviously I would love my clubs to be here but that’s not the case right now,” said the 30 year old.

“We don’t know when they are due to arrive, but we’ll give them a call.”

He beat Australian Anthony Quail on the second extra hole to win the Mizuno Open and secure his third victory on the Japan Golf Tour Organisation. On a remarkable final day he started seven-shots behind overnight leader Quail but forced the tournament into overtime after firing a stunning seven-under-par 65, consisting of an eagle and five birdies.

He added: “It was a bit of a surprise because I was coming from so far behind. It was absolutely amazing, it kind of all worked in my favour. It was a great day, some really good golf and fun to get into a play off and come through with a win because I have been in many play offs that have not gone my way.”

Vincent was out early on Tuesday morning to walk the course saying he was “still on Tokyo time”.

He has played some golf in England and is fully aware of the challenges posed by the conditions.

“I feel pretty good. I have just got to get used to the weather and England, it’s a completely different style of golf. I am excited to play, excited for the opportunity. It’s fun walking the course, seeing the different grasses and different shots we have to hit,” he said.

“I am not so sure about the wind and weather up here. I know it can get rainy and cold so got to prepare and get ready for that.”

Vincent has been playing on the Asian Tour since 2016 and has finished second on five occasions while it was in Japan last year that he broke through with wins in the Sansan KBC Augusta and ANA Open.

He is the first golfer from his country to play in the Olympics and the World Cup.

