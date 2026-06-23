Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 has today announced Coca-Cola as an Official Partner, joining what is set to be a landmark edition for the tournament. With momentum building on and off the field, the tournament continues to attract global partners and ignite fans’ imagination worldwide.

The partnership comes amid unprecedented global interest in Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027, underlining the scale of the opportunity for world-leading brands like Coca-Cola to connect with fans and be involved with one of the most anticipated global sporting events of 2027.

Fans from across Australia and around the world are already showing exceptional levels of interest for this 11th edition with over 1.2m million tickets from 141 countries requested in the recent Application Phase that closed earlier this month. This latest sales phase offered rugby enthusiasts and new fans to the sport the opportunity to secure their attendance at Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 through a fair and equitable application process spanning over two weeks.

Coca-Cola joins the Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 commercial family as the exclusive non-alcoholic ready-to-drink (NARTD) beverage partner, bringing its range of refreshing beverages to food and drink outlets, including official bars, fan festivals and hospitality areas in each of the seven Host Cities, helping create memorable moments for fans throughout the tournament.

The announcement was marked by a spectacular drone show over Sydney Harbour, lighting up the skyline in celebration of the new partnership and showcasing the shared ambition to create moments that bring people together through rugby. It also signalled the next key milestone for fans, with tickets on sale from 1 October 2026, exactly one year before the opening match between Australia and Hong Kong China in Perth.

Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 Managing Director Chris Stanley said: “We are thrilled to welcome Coca-Cola as an Official Partner as we build towards one of the biggest and most exciting Rugby World Cups ever staged.

“Securing a global brand of Coca-Cola’s scale and stature is a significant milestone for Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 and a strong endorsement of both the tournament and the opportunity it presents for fans, partners and communities across Australia. Coca-Cola shares our commitment to creating memorable experiences for fans and bringing people together through sport, making them an ideal partner for this event.

“The partnership announcement comes at an exciting time for the tournament, following the successful ticket Application Phase that demonstrated the incredible appetite from fans worldwide. With tickets on sale from 1 October 2026, one year before the opening match, we look forward to welcoming supporters from across Australia and around the world to this iconic event.”

Coca-Cola Australia Vice President & General Manager Ahmed Rady said: “For generations, Coca-Cola has been part of the moments that bring people together, and few opportunities are more powerful than sport. These partnerships allow us to connect with fans at every level of the game, from supporting Australia’s national teams through to helping deliver one of the world’s biggest sporting events when Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 comes to Australia.”

“As Australia prepares to welcome the world, we’re proud to play a role in creating memorable experiences that unite communities and celebrate the passion of rugby fans both locally and abroad.”

Fans can register their interest now to receive news and updates ahead of tickets going on sale from 1 October 2026.

Supporters can also access ticket-inclusive hospitality and travel packages across all matches, including the final and tournament’s most in-demand matches, right now through Rugby World Cup Experiences.

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