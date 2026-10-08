Anthony Kim of 4Aces GC lines up his putt on the seventh green during the first round of LIV Golf Bedminster at Trump National Golf Club on Thursday, August 06, 2026 in Bedminster, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Stobe/LIV Golf)

Anthony Kim, golf’s most improbable redemption story, and two golfing icons – Lee Westwood and Paul Casey – have announced their participation at the Link Hong Kong Open 2026. Taking place from 22 to 25 October at the scenic Hong Kong Golf Club in Fanling, the prestigious tournament boasts a prize purse of USD 2 million.

The Hong Kong Open, a flagship event of the Asian Tour, is one of only two professional golf events to have been played at the same historic venue for six decades or more – the other is one of golf’s most storied events, the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club.

Entering the tour as a sensational young prodigy in 2006, Kim reached number six in the world two years later and had three PGA Tour titles under his belt before the age of 25. The American then dropped off the world circuit due to injury and did not play competitive golf again until March 2024.

It took the 41-year-old one season to find his form, and by February 2026, Kim was back in the winner’s circle when he secured arguably the most historic of individual comeback victories in sport when he won in Adelaide in front of nearly 40,000 fans.

The Los Angeles native said: “I always have a great time playing in Hong Kong and enjoyed my four rounds at the Link Hong Kong Open last year. This year has been unbelievable for me, and I am so grateful to be back playing full time. Golf has given me so much and I will give it my all with this second opportunity that has been presented to me. I look forward to catching up with my fans in Hong Kong and showing my appreciation for their support.”

English veteran Westwood will be returning to the Hong Kong Open for the first time since 2009. The 53-year-old is also a former world number one and recorded top three finishes in Majors no less than six times since he turned professional in 1993.

With 44 professional wins, Westwood has put together one of the most consistent and decorated careers in modern golf history, defined by remarkable longevity and globetrotting approach to the game. His most famous win came in the 2009 Dubai World Championship where he also secured the DP World Tour Race to Dubai title that year.

Westwood commented: “It has been a long time since I competed at the Hong Kong Open, and I cannot wait to return to compete against the strong field of players who have signed up this year. While I have not played this tournament for nearly 20 years, I have visited this beautiful city many times during this time. I enjoy the energy of Hong Kong very much, and I always have the best experience when I am there.”

Westwood’s fellow countryman, Paul Casey, is playing the Link Hong Kong Open for the second consecutive year, following a 20-year hiatus when he entered the tournament as a 28-year-old in 2005. A 21-time Tour champion, Casey has carded top-10s in all four Majors, with his best result coming at the 2020 PGA Championship when he finished in tied second place. Casey memorably finished tied for the lead at LIV Golf Hong Kong 2024 but lost in the three-way playoff along with Cameron Smith to Abraham Ancer.

The former world number three said: “I love the fans in Hong Kong as they are a knowledgeable crowd and really appreciate great golf. That’s why I have been a frequent traveller to this amazing city the last few years. I am looking forward to competing well there, and to showing appreciation to my fans there.”

The four-day event will also welcome two of America’s finest golfers – Harold Varner III and Talor Gooch – to the field. The two friends bring a combined legacy of global professional triumphs with them to Hong Kong, with a total of nine titles between them.

Thirty-six-year-old Varner III and 34-year-old Gooch made their debut at Hong Kong Open in 2024 with Varner III finishing tied-eighth while Gooch ended in tied-42nd place.

South Africa’s best – Major champion Louis Oosthuizen, 15-time tour winner Branden Grace and the long-hitting Dean Burmester, as well as hometown hero Taichi Kho, have already confirmed their entries at the 65th edition of the Link Hong Kong Open.

The Link Hong Kong Open 2026 champion will earn an automatic invitation to compete at the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club and a direct starting spot as part of The Open Qualifying Series at St Andrews in 2027.

With its history and international prestige, the tournament has been playing an integral role in showcasing Hong Kong as a top global events destination and sport tourism hub for over six decades.

Admission to the opening rounds of the Link Hong Kong Open 2026 on Thursday and Friday, 22 and 23 October, is free for the public.

In keeping with the tournament and title sponsor’s vision to take golf to all communities of Hong Kong, ticket prices for the Link Hong Kong Open 2026 have been frozen at current prices since 2023.

The Link Hong Kong Open 2026 is proud of being an “M” Mark event that helps enhance the image of Hong Kong as Asia’s sports event capital. The “M” Mark awarded by the Major Sports Events Committee, symbolising intense, spectacular and signature event in the territory sports calendar.

Daily prices for Saturday and Sunday, 24 and 25 October, are HKD200 per day or HKD300 for a weekend pass. Weekend passes are also free for spectators 18 and under.

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