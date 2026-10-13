The CommBank Matildas will make a long-awaited return to Victoria this December, with Geelong’s GMHBA Stadium set to host the second and final match of Australia’s international series against Colombia.

The Wednesday 2 December clash marks the CommBank Matildas’ first game in Victoria since December 2024, with fans from across the state expected to descend on GMHBA Stadium for the opportunity to see Australia’s favourite team in action.

The fixture will also be just the third time the national team has played in Geelong, and the first time it has faced a South American opposition in the city.

For more, please click on https://footballaustralia.com.au/news/commbank-matildas-return-victoria-colombia-blockbuster

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Photos Courtesy #FootballAustralia

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