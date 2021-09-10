The Commonwealth Bank Matildas will face the Republic of Ireland at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin as they return to action following a history-making campaign in Tokyo.

Twenty-five players will report for international duty later this month as Commonwealth Bank Matildas Head Coach Tony Gustavsson announced the finalised squad to take on the Republic of Ireland on 22 September 2021.

The September training camp and friendly marks the beginning of a new international cycle that will include the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup, the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™ and the Paris 2024 Games.

Gustavsson and his coaching team have already commenced the work of setting the foundations for the next three years.

