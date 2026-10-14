Cong An Ha Noi FC have maintained a perfect nine points from their first three games of the 2026/26 V League 1.

The city side, which had beaten Hong Linh Ha Thinh and then Viettel FC in their first two games of the season, recorded an impressive 3-0 away win over Truong Tuoi Dong Nai in their tie.

The match was deadlocked at halftime at Binh Phuoc Stadium before Cong An Ha Noi stormed back for the full points in a six-minute blitz.

Alan Grafite grabbed the opener in the 52nd minute as Brayan Perea (53rd) and Pham Thanh Long Le (58th) added the others for the well-deserved victory.

In the meantime, Phu Dong Ninh Binh FC are second with seven points and Song Lam Nghe An third with the same number of points after both teams were held to identical 1-1 draws by Nam Dinh and Ho Chi Minh FC respectively this week.

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #VFF #CongAnHaNoi #SongLamNgheAn

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