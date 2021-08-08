Eduardo Almeida, head coach of Arema FC believes that consistency will be an issue at the start of the new Indonesian Liga 1 season which is set to start on 29 August 2021.

After a lengthy break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021/22 Liga 1 season will finally take off in less than two weeks.

But while Almeida is looking forward to the start of the new season as do the other coaches, players, officials, supporters and football fans, he was also cautious with the expectations heaped on the team.

“Maybe in the first several games, all teams cannot consistently achieve the results they want because during the pandemic there was no competitive competition,” said Almeida.

He said that for players to achieve peak performance, they will need time and as such they should not be burdened with high expectations.

“The most important thing for Indonesian football today is to start the competition as soon as possible. This is important because the players need to play, I think 20 August is good,” he added.

