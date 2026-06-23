The Continental Futsal Championship 2026 will be back from 1 to 6 August 2026, with five teams from three continents set to do battle in Nonthaburi.

In addition to host Thailand, the other participating teams are Russia, Afghanistan, Vietnam, and New Zealand.

The competition format will feature all five teams competing in a round-robin single league, with the team accumulating the most points being crowned champions.

The Continental Futsal Championship has been held annually since 2021.

#AFF

Graphic Courtesy #FAT

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