The Myanmar Football Federation (MFF) have extended the contract for Bunlert Charoenwong as the head coach of the Myanmar national Futsal team for another year.

The contract extension will run from 1 June 2023 to 31 June 2024.

The immediate task for Bunlert will be to prepare a squad for the qualifying round of the AFC Futsal Asian Cup that will be held in October this year.

For the qualifiers, Myanmar have been placed in Group E against host Tajikistan, Palestine and India.

