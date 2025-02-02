The FA of Thailand (FAT) have extended the contract of Miguel Rodrigo as the head coach of the Thailand Futsal national team for another year.

The Spaniard will now have a contract until December 2025.

Rodrigo took over as the head coach of the Thailand Futsal national futsal team in March 2024.

His mission this year would be for the FIFA Match Days in April and then the Continental Futsal Tournament in July.

After that, it will be for the qualifying round for the AFC Futsal Asian Cup between 16-24 September 2025 and the 33rd SEA Games that Thailand will be hosting on 7-19 December 2025.

