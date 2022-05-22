Scott Cooper has parted ways with the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) as the head coach of the men’s national team.

PFF National Teams’ Committee Chairman Dan Palami, who also manages the PMNT, expressed gratitude to Cooper for his contributions to the national team program which he handled shortly after the 2019 AFC Asian Cup.

“We thank coach Scott for sharing his knowledge, time, effort and making great sacrifices to our men’s national team program,” said Palami.

“We had our share of challenges handling the team and competing during the COVID-19 pandemic. During his time in charge, we were able to secure commitment from players who we believe can help us in achieving our goals. We wish coach Scott all the best in his future endeavors.”

Cooper was likewise grateful for the opportunity to coach the Azkals.

“I would like to take the opportunity to wish the Azkals all the best for the future,” said Cooper.

“It was a pleasure working with all the staff and players. I would like to take the opportunity to thank Dan Palami for his trust and Stephan Schrock and Neil Etheridge for their unwavering support.”

The PFF are set to make an announcement on the new head coach of the PMNT in the coming days as the Azkals prepare for the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers from 8-14 June in Mongolia.- pff.org.ph

#AFF

#PFF

Like this: Like Loading...