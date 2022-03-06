The much-anticipated Copa Paulino Alcantara 2022 will kick off on 14 March 2022 to mark the start of the domestic football season.

Seven teams will take part in the Copa Paulino Alcantara – named after Filipino football legend Paulino Alcantara – with the competition set to run for three months until May 2022 at the PFF National Training Centre in Cavite.

“Football fans have long been starved of a lengthy football season, and it is high time that we have a proper league season which will create rivalries and storylines among the participating clubs,” said PFF President Mariano Araneta, Jr.

“The past two years have been a challenge for our clubs with the livelihood of the players and officials affected by the pandemic,” added PFF General Secretary Atty. Edwin Gastanes.

Defending Copa Paulino Alcantara champions Kaya FC-Iloilo and Maharlika Manila FC will open the Cup proceedings on 14 March 2022 followed by the fixture between United City FC and Azkals Development Team.

In compliance with the national guidelines to prevent COVID-19, the Cup will be staged under the Open-Environment with testing and Closed-Circuit protocols which were submitted to and approved by the Games and Amusements Board.

Additionally, PFL also will implement a stop-and-go scenario in the event that the Alert Level is raised in Carmona, Cavite as to minimize the fixture congestion of the competition.

