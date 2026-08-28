Female division team white vs blue chasing rebound at Red Bull Four 2 Score at Los Angeles, United States on August 8, 2026 // Starting Eleven / Red Bull Content Pool

The world’s most exciting 4v4 soccer tournament reaches its climax in Toronto on August 29, bringing together teams from 12 nations, while the Wing(wo)man Program celebrates a season of inspiration through soccer stars and creators.

The countdown is on. From August 26–29, Toronto will become the global stage for Red Bull Four 2 Score as the world’s best amateur players gather for four days of competition, cultural exchange and unforgettable soccer experiences.

Following months of national qualifiers, 12 mixed teams and three women’s teams from 12 nations have earned their place at the Global Final, ready to battle for the world title in one of soccer’s fastest and most creative formats.

The week began on Wednesday with team arrivals and the official welcome programme, followed by training sessions, creator and media activities, and cultural experiences across the city.

The tournament reaches its climax on Saturday, August 29, when the world’s best Red Bull Four 2 Score teams compete for the coveted global titles.

Wing(wo)men inspire the road to Toronto

Throughout the season, the Wing(wo)man Program connected professional soccer players, freestyle legends and creators with Red Bull Four 2 Score participants, inspiring players through local events, creator activations and engaging digital content on the road to Toronto.

Among the global names supporting this year’s tournament were Liverpool FC midfielder and captain of Hungary, Dominik Szoboszlai and Canadian star Alphonso Davies.

Dominik Szoboszlai: “Red Bull Four 2 Score is all about creativity, intensity and enjoying the game with your teammates. I’m really proud that the team I put together, featuring some of my friends, has earned the chance to compete at the Global Final in Toronto. Playing against teams from all over the world will be an incredible experience for them, and I can’t wait to see them represent Hungary on the global stage. The boys know what needs to be done.”

Freestyle legend Séan Garnier, together with his Global Ballers team, was once again part of the initiative, while Kerim Alajbegović (BIH), Vikram Pratap Singh (IND) and Taher Mohamed (EGY) joined as 2026 Wing(wo)men in their home markets.

Portuguese international Kika Nazareth, who supported Team Portugal during its 2025 title-winning campaign, returns to the story as the reigning champions head to Toronto to defend their crown.

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