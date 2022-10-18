|Meeting in the Petit-Final were New Zealand’s Celia Willison/ Edge Racing and Margot Vennin/ Match Moiselles from France. After a near photo finish, Margot Vennin held the lead to clinch the single point, and 3rd place for the regatta.
As the quarter-finals and semi-finals had to be cut from the format due to the typically light winds on Saturday, the final standings for 5th -12th position were taken from the round robin qualifying stage;
EUROSAF Women’s European Championship 2022 – Final Standings
1. Pauline Courtois (FRA) – Match in Pink by Normandy Elite Team
2. Renee Groenevel (NED) – Dutch Match Racing Team
3. Margot Vennin (FRA) – Matchmoiselles
4. Celia Willison (NZL) – Edge Womens Match
5. Lea Vogelius (DEN) – Team Kattnakken
6. Sophie Otter (GBR) – Otter Racing
7. Juliet Costanzo (AUS) – Easy Tiger Racing
8. Ali Morrish (GBR) – Five by Five
9. Margot Riou (FRA) – APCC Women’s Sailing Team
10. Laurane Mettraux (SUI) – CER – Ville de Genève
11. Sofia Matsikidou (GRE)
12. Sara Edholm (SWE) – Team Sparkling Unicorns