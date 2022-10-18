Pauline Courtois and her ‘Match in Pink’ Normandie team from France have won the 2022 EUROSAF Women’s European Match Racing Championship in Corfu, Greece. The event is stage 3 of the 2022 Women’s World Match Racing Tour.

Courtois and team beat Dutch skipper Renee Groeneveld 2-0 in a close first-to-two-points final in light winds.

After a wait ashore yesterday morning at the Corfu Sailing Club, the race committee doubted if there would be any breeze at all for the final day. Fortunately a light 2-4 knot southerly filled over the bay under the Old Fortress of Corfu to start the final and a shortened first-to-one-point Petit-Final.
Meeting in the Petit-Final were New Zealand’s Celia Willison/ Edge Racing and Margot Vennin/ Match Moiselles from France. After a near photo finish, Margot Vennin held the lead to clinch the single point, and 3rd place for the regatta.

As the quarter-finals and semi-finals had to be cut from the format due to the typically light winds on Saturday, the final standings for 5th -12th  position were taken from the round robin qualifying stage;

EUROSAF Women’s European Championship 2022 – Final Standings

1. Pauline Courtois (FRA) – Match in Pink by Normandy Elite Team

2. Renee Groenevel (NED) – Dutch Match Racing Team

3. Margot Vennin (FRA) – Matchmoiselles

4. Celia Willison (NZL) – Edge Womens Match

5. Lea Vogelius (DEN) – Team Kattnakken

6. Sophie Otter (GBR) – Otter Racing

7. Juliet Costanzo (AUS) – Easy Tiger Racing

8. Ali Morrish (GBR) – Five by Five

9. Margot Riou (FRA) – APCC Women’s Sailing Team

10. Laurane Mettraux (SUI) – CER – Ville de Genève

11. Sofia Matsikidou (GRE)

12. Sara Edholm (SWE) – Team Sparkling Unicorns

 
- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR