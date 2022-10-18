Pauline Courtois and her ‘Match in Pink’ Normandie team from France have won the 2022 EUROSAF Women’s European Match Racing Championship in Corfu, Greece. The event is stage 3 of the 2022 Women’s World Match Racing Tour. Courtois and team beat Dutch skipper Renee Groeneveld 2-0 in a close first-to-two-points final in light winds. After a wait ashore yesterday morning at the Corfu Sailing Club, the race committee doubted if there would be any breeze at all for the final day. Fortunately a light 2-4 knot southerly filled over the bay under the Old Fortress of Corfu to start the final and a shortened first-to-one-point Petit-Final.