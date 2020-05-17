With the COVID-19 pandemic registering no new cases in Brunei over the last few weeks, the government has decided to allow sporting activities for their citizens.

The Brunei Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports (MCYS) has announced the first phase of reopening all sports complexes and facilities namely, gym and fitness centres, indoor sports facilities, outdoor sports facilities and golf courses.

While still observing Brunei’s Ministry of Health guidelines in maintaining social distancing and good personal hygiene, the four facilities will operate on a limited basis.

Gym and fitness centres, as well as indoor/ outdoor sports facilities, will also be allowed to operate with 30% capacity at a time.

Golf courses will only be open for members subject to certain conditions.

Organised sports, team sports, and sports involving contact are not allowed and swimming pools will still be closed.