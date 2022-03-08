Melaka made a cracking start to their campaign in the 2022 Cuckoo Malaysia Premier Futsal League (MPFL) Women’s Division when they whitewashed Kuala Lumpur 10-0 at the National Sports Complex Panasonic in Shah Alam.

Hanani Adriana Shamsul Azizan was on a hat trick (2nd, 12th and 22nd minute) and then a double from Zur’ain Kamarudin (23rd and 24th).

Nur Syafiqah Zainal Abidin (19th), Intan Sarah Anisah Zulgafli (22nd), Noor Hedayah Amin (27th), Syazalina Affandi (33rd) and Jaciah Jumilis (34th) scored the other goals for Melaka.

In the meantime, KL Prefer-Cyberlynx were also big winners on opening day when they overwhelmed PDRM FC 5-1.

The goals for KL Prefer were scored by Nur Madihah Nadzari (5th), Nur Ainsyah Murad (9th), Siti Nurkhaleeda Ismail (17th), Nurul Husna Dhahir Denney (32nd) and an own goal from PDRM’s Siti Fairuz Abd Somad in the 39th minute.

PDRM’s only goal of the game came late in the 37th minute through Nabila Naim.

2022 CUCKOO MALAYSIA PREMIER FUTSAL LEAGUE – WOMEN’S DIVISION

Sabah 2-2 Selangor MBSJ

Kuala Lumpur 0-10 Melaka FC

KL Prefer-Cyberlynx 5-1 PDRM FC

#AFF

Pictures Courtesy #FAM

Like this: Like Loading...