Round 4 of The PETRONAS Malaysian Cub Prix Championship began today at the Sepang International Circuit South and Azroy Hakeem Anuar of Honda Yuzy Estremo Team made the fastest lap time in the qualifying session of the CP150 category that was held this evening.

During the free practice session that was held in the morning, Md Izzat Zaidi Md Salehan of PETRONAS Sprinta Yamaha – CKJ Racing clocked in the fastest lap time at 1’15:931s followed by Md Iqbal Amri Abd Malik of GIVI Tekhne Yamaha at 1’16:296s and Azroy with his fastest lap time at 1’16:301s. It was gloomy weather when the session began however the riders were determined to make the most of it.

In the qualifying session 1, Md Akid Aziz of PETRONAS Sprinta Yamaha – CKJ Racing was determined to pursue his winning spirit. He emerged fastest when he marked his best at 1’15:017s.

Last season, Akid took the fifth spot in the qualifying session at the circuit therefore, today’s achievements reflect improvements in his performances. At the second fastest spot was his teammate Ahmad Afif Amran with his best time at 1’15:200s while at the third fastest was Md Syafiq Rasol of ONEXOX TKKR Racing Team at 1’15:213s.

In the qualifying session 2, Azroy emerged fastest with at 1’14:815s. Last season, he made it second fastest in the qualifying session that was held at this circuit. Md Haziq Md Fairues of PETRONAS Sprinta Yamaha Maju Motor made it second fastest at 1’15:226s followed by Shafiq Rasol at 1’15:250s. With this, Azroy marked fastest in the qualifying session, combined for Round 4 followed by Akid and Afif.

Commenting on the session, Azroy said, “Compared to last year, the lap time was not that great but it was not only for me. I believe it happened to everyone. In my opinion, the main reason could be the newly furbished tarmac which enhances the grip. The additional grip reduces the speed of the machine. My team has worked hard this weekend to ensure that the machine functions at its best. Of course, the Honda team is determined to win this time around since they lost to Yamaha that was superb at Jasin. I pray that all will go smoothly for tomorrow.”

In the CP125 category, Md Fareez Afeez Abd Rahman of Jetron Yamaha YYPang Racing Team logged in fastest at the qualifying session.

During the free practice session 1 that went on despite the rain, Md Fareez made the fastest lap time when he clocked in at 1’30:117s. At the second fastest spot was teammate Md Shafiq Ezzariq Saiful Nizam followed by Md Aliff Danial Md Asri of PETRONAS Sprinta Yamaha Maju Motor at 1’30:434s and 1’30:651s respectively. During the free practice 2 session, Fareez once again struck the fastest lap time at 1’20:708s. Ahmad Syukran Aizat of Rexxo Racing Team made it second fastest at 1’20:829s while Syafiq made it third fastest at 1’21:029s.

It was much better weather at noon and the riders were off to a good start for the qualifying session. The rider who was taking lead at the Jasin circuit before succumbing to machine failure once again came back alive at the Sepang circuit this evening when he emerged fastest in the qualifying session. He clocked in at 1’20:284s. Last season, Fareez took the eighth spot during the qualifying session at the circuit.

Commenting on the session, Fareez said, “This time around, the team has made some changes to the machine. We changed the sprocket from time to time starting from the free practice 1 to the second and the qualifying session. We took the time to find the right setup of the machine for the race this time around. For now, everything is good with the team. In terms of weather, it doesn’t really matter if it rains or shines, we will still race as usual. This is the hard work of the team and I thank them for the effort.”

Coming in at the second fastest was Md Hafiza Rofa of ONEXOX TKKR Racing Team at 1’20:559s.

Md Amirul Ariff Musa of SCK Honda Racing Team marked third fastest at 1’20:599s.

Meanwhile, in the Wira KBS category, Ahmad Iqram Danish Ahmad Ghazali of Honda Estremo 27 Racing made it the fastest in the qualifying session.

During the free practice session 1 in the morning, Amirun Haziq Johan of PETRONAS Sprinta Yamaha – 31 Racing clocked in the fastest at 1’30:332s. At the second spot was teammate Shahrul Izuan Khairol when he clocked in his best time at 1’31:319s. Emil Idzhar Ezuan of Yamaha Estremo 27 Racing clocked in third fastest at 1’31:819s. In the free practice 2 session, Md Raiyan Khardanee Md Sanusi of PETRONAS Sprinta Yamaha – 31 Racing and his teammate, Amirun made the fastest and second fastest when they clocked in their best at 1’23:536s and 1’23:652s respectively. At the third fastest place was Ahmad Izram Danish of Yamaha Estremo 27 Racing with his best time at 1’23:907s.

During the qualifying session this evening, Iqram emerged with an enhanced move and performance compared to the earlier practice sessions when he marked the fastest at 1’22:386s. The rider who hails from Selangor took the sixth spot in Round 3 that was held at Jasin. Nevertheless, he came back stronger and seemed confident as he strode on the circuit.

Commenting on the session, Iqram said, “Thank you to my team for the constant support that is much-needed. In the qualifying session earlier, I tried my best. From the very beginning, I pushed myself and worked my way into the leading troop. My strategy worked and I am quite pleased. I will surely do my best again tomorrow.”

The second fastest spot went to Farres Putra Md Fadhli of V-Fiertech Wiramuda Racing team at 1’23:073s.

Amirun took the third fastest spot at 1’23:196s.

Top 5 Fastest

Qualifying Session

Round 4

CP150 Race Category (Combined)

1. Azroy Hakeem Anuar, HONDA YUZY ESTREMO TEAM, 1:14.815

2. Md Akid Aziz, PETRONAS SPRINTA YAMAHA – CKJ RACING, 1:15.017

3. Ahmad Afif Amran, PETRONAS SPRINTA YAMAHA – CKJ RACING, 1:15.200

4. Md Shafiq Rasol, ONEXOX TKKR RACING TEAM, 1:15.213

5. Md Haziq Md Fairues, PETRONAS SPRINTA YAMAHA MAJU MOTOR, 1:15.226

CP125 Race Category

1. Fareez Afeez Abd Rahman, JETRON YAMAHA YYPANG RACING TEAM, 1:20.284

2. Md Hafiza Rofa, ONEXOX TKKR RACING TEAM, 1:20.559

3. Md Amirul Ariff Musa, SCK HONDA RACING TEAM, 1:20.599

4. Md Shafiq Ezzariq Saiful Nizam, JETRON YAMAHA YYPANG RACING TEAM, 1:20.658

5. Ahmad Syukran Aizat Md Yusoff, REXXO RACING TEAM, 1:20.828

Wira KBS Race Category

1. Ahmad Iqram Danish Ahmad Ghazali, YAMAHA ESTREMO 27 RACING, 1:22.386

2. Farres Putra Md Fadhil, V- FIERTECH WIRAMUDA RACING, 1:23.073

3. Amirun Haziq Johan, PETRONAS SPRINTA YAMAHA – 31 RACING, 1:23.196

4. Raiyan Khardanee Md Sanusi, PETRONAS SPRINTA YAMAHA – 31 RACING, 1:23.259

5. Md Al Syakir Zufayri Md Al Amirul Zaki, PETRONAS SPRINTA YAMAHA – 31 RACING, 1:23.816

