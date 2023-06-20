The Spaniard will join Brad Binder and Jack Miller at the Misano World Circuit – Marco Simoncelli for the twelfth Grand Prix of the season this summer. The run will represent his third competitive outing on the RC16 since his retirement at the end of 2018. As well as his 7th in Jerez, Pedrosa also captured 10th at the 2021 Styrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring in Austria. Dani’s weekend at Misano will be followed by the second and final official mid-season IRTA test at the venue on Monday. He has previously celebrated four podiums and two victories in San Marino.