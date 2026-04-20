Day Two of the CommBank Emerging Socceroos Championships was lit up by an outrageous bicycle kick that would be running in highlight reels all over the planet had it been in overage football.

Jacob Elkordi’s 27th minute piece of athletic improvisation after a scramble in the box opened the scoring for NSW Navy in their under-15s clash at Valentine Sports Park on Monday, but Hamid Hakimi ensured Victoria Blue snatched a point in a 1-1 draw.

For more, please click on https://footballaustralia.com.au/news/day-2-wrap-commbank-emerging-socceroos-championships

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