Defender partners with Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025, building on 25 years of Land Rover’s commitment to the sport.



Defender’s Trailblazer campaign to be centre stage during the tournament, celebrating the indomitable spirit of women and girls who encapsulate its “Embrace the Impossible” ethos.



The Defender Mascot Programme to engage and inspire the next generation with the recruitment of 64 young players – both boys and girls – from across the rugby nations.



Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025, which kicks off on Friday, 22 August at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light, will be the unmissable event of the year and the biggest ever global celebration of women’s rugby.

As Principal Partner of Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025, Defender reinforces its commitment to the sport as the women’s game experiences unprecedented growth in popularity around the world.

Driven by a determined purpose, the partnership represents a celebration and empowerment of female strength, spirit and capability from grassroots through to the elite levels of the sport.

Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 will provide the platform for the next phase of Defender Trailblazers, first introduced in 2023, to celebrate individuals who best represent the determination, resilience and spirit of women’s rugby and inspire others to strive for more.

The Defender Mascot programme will see 64 mascots recruited from several rugby nations, including England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland, France and New Zealand. A once-in-a-lifetime experience for the mascots and their families, it is both life-enhancing for them and an opportunity to engage and inspire other young female players of tomorrow.

As with the men’s tournament, both boys and girls will be invited to participate as mascots, and in the UK they will be recruited through Defender retailers as a ‘family’ reward for lucky Defender customers.

Alan Gilpin, World Rugby Chief Executive, said: “Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 is set to be a transformational moment for the game and having a globally respected brand like Defender at the heart of it is a powerful statement. Their commitment to telling stories of strength, determination and empowerment reflects the very spirit of women’s rugby, and we’re excited to work together to create lasting impact both on and off the field.”

Michel Poussau, World Rugby Chief Revenue Officer, said: “We’re proud to welcome Defender as Principal Partner of Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025. Their long-standing support for rugby, combined with a bold vision to champion women and girls in sport, aligns perfectly with our ambition to accelerate the growth and visibility of the women’s game.

“Together, we’ll deliver a world-class tournament that not only showcases elite performance but also inspires the next generation through powerful initiatives like Trailblazers and the Mascot Programme.”

Mark Cameron, Managing Director, Defender, said: “Defender is incredibly proud to be such an integral part of this fast-growing dimension of the game. With Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 taking place on our home soil, it feels especially fitting to be championing our Embrace the Impossible ethos through the endeavours of our Trailblazers, Mascots and the competitors themselves as they embark on the toughest challenge their sport has to offer.”

Defender joins Mastercard, Capgemini, Gallagher and Asahi as Principal Partners for the tournament.

