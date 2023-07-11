Jake Dennis (Avalanche Andretti Formula E Team) leads Nick Cassidy (Envision Racing) by one point going into 2023 Hankook Rome E-Prix double-header and the final four races of Season 9

Four drivers lead the hunt for the title – a repeat of last season’s double race win in Rome could supercharge fourth-placed Mitch Evans (Jaguar TCS Racing) back to the top of the standings

Italian fans in Rome set to give a rapturous welcome to Maserati MSG Racing drivers Maximilian Günther and Edoardo Mortara as iconic Maserati brand races on home soil for the first time since returning to single-seater motorsport with Formula E this season after more than 60 years

A single point separates the two drivers at the top of the standings going into the 2023 Hankook Rome E-Prix double-header race weekend and the final international street circuit clash before the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship climaxes in London at the end of the month.

Avalanche Andretti Formula E Team driver Jake Dennis has the slimmest advantage over Envision Racing’s Nick Cassidy in the battle for the Drivers’ world championship. While it is an extreme mathematical possibility for Dennis to secure the title in the Eternal City, the far greater probability is two hard-fought races with hundreds of overtakes and plenty of lead changes in fiercely gladiatorial contests where all 22 drivers compete for supremacy.

Nick Cassidy heads to Rome on the back of his win at the inaugural Southwire Portland E-Prix that closed the gap on rival Dennis, whose second place was enough to propel him to the top of the standings. Despite winning the opening race of the GEN3 race car era in Mexico City in January, and achieving eight podiums since, another trip to the top step has eluded Dennis so far with just four races in the 16-race season remaining.

No Formula E driver has managed to exert their dominance in the GEN3 race car this season to build a convincing lead at the top of the championship. This is creating a compelling storyline in the title battle with more twists and turns than Rome’s challenging Circuito Cittadino dell’EUR to come.

TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team driver Pascal Wehrlein was able to maintain a lead in the standings across multiple races from Round 2 in Diriyah and the German was again on top going into the USA race the last time out. But consistent performances from Dennis and Cassidy have kept them in touch at the top, and Wehrlein’s one-point advantage over Dennis pre-Portland was overhauled when he could only finish eighth.

Jaguar TCS Racing’s Mitch Evans has fought doggedly to stay in contention in fourth place, despite some friendly fire mishaps twice forcing him out of races and costing critical championship points. However, the Kiwi managed a stunning win-double in Rome last season so cannot be overlooked in the hunt for the world title.

Formula E’s only double champion, Jean-Éric Vergne (DS PENSKE) has just about kept himself in-touch in fifth, 57 points from the top. Teammate and reigning world champion Stoffel Vandoorne (DS PENSKE) sits 11th in the standings, more than 112 points back and guaranteeing no retention of the title and a probable first-time Formula E champion unless the Roman gods favour JEV.

Maserati MSG Racing drivers Maximilian Günther and Edoardo Mortara will be certain of passionate support in the grandstands this weekend as the iconic Italian automotive racing brand competes at home in single-seater world championship motorsport for the first time in 65 years since returning with Formula E this season.

In the Teams’ world championship standings, TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team have clung on to their long-time lead but only six points separate them from Envision Racing in second place. Jaguar TCS Racing is just behind Envision, their customer team, in third place.

OVERTAKUS MAXIMUS: PASSES PREDICTED ON THE ROME STREET CIRCUIT

The 19-turn 3.385km Circuito Cittadino dell’EUR is among Formula E’s longest and takes in the city’s Palazzo dei Congressi, Piazzale Marconi and the iconic Palazzo della Civilta Italiana, also known as the “Square Coliseum” while Ninfeo Park skirts the track.

It’s a perfect mix of high-speed runs and tight, complex sections and undulations with plenty of opportunities for overtaking at the hairpin and some 90-degree bends – peak Formula E and a big favourite of the drivers.

