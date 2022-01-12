DHL and Formula E team up again to promote e-mobility, smart cities, and low-carbon lifestyles

As the Official Logistics Partner, DHL will continue to help the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship with tailored, multi-modal transport solutions

Extended partnership includes the launch of a joint Sustainability Award – “DHL & Formula E Together Green Award”

The Award will recognize people & organizations from global and local communities who actively demonstrate meaningful change for the better of the environment

DHL and Formula E have renewed their partnership and joint commitment to promoting e-mobility, smart cities and low-carbon lifestyles.

As part of the agreement, DHL remains Official Founding and Logistics Partner to the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship and will continue to transport over 415 tons of the all-electric motorsport World Championship’s freight – including all race cars, batteries, charging units, and media and broadcasting equipment – helping Formula E with a tailored, multi-modal transport approach that maximizes efficiency and reduces CO2 emissions.

Launch of DHL & Formula E Together Green Award

The renewed partnership will see on and off-track initiatives that highlight the joint DHL-Formula E commitment to environmental and social responsibility – and underscore DHL’s role as a sustainability pioneer in the logistics industry.

As part of the relationship, DHL will have exclusive rights to the DHL & Formula E Together Green Award, unearthing sustainability heroes across the globe. A local hero will be recognized at each ABB Formula E race location in Season 8, while accepting global nominations from individuals and organizations throughout the season for the inaugural award. The award winner will be announced at the end of season gala dinner in Seoul. DHL’s aim is to honor everyday sustainability heroes as global brand and sustainability ambassadors – to recognize their ability to shift attitudes through awareness, and call attention to the power of positive action, however small, in building a more sustainable future.

“Deutsche Post DHL Group will be investing seven billion euros in clean operations and climate-neutral logistics through to 2030, which includes major investments to its fleet of e-vehicles,” said Arjan Sissing, Head of Global Brand Marketing at Deutsche Post DHL Group. “This – along with our goal to achieve zero-emission logistics by 2050 – is a major, industry-leading commitment on the part of DHL. But we also recognize that the small incremental developments and steps – the everyday engagement and commitment on the part of individuals and organizations around the globe – are so important to moving the needle. The DHL & Formula E Together Green Award is meant to call attention to these heroes and hopefully amplify the impact they are having.”

Formula E CEO Jamie Reigle said: “DHL have been an integral partner to Formula E from inception and we are delighted to extend and enhance our collaboration. Transporting the freight is a fundamental aspect to the running of Formula E and DHL continue to do so with a passion for driving forward new sustainable measures which have relevance throughout the logistics industry. The new DHL & Formula E Together Green Award will elevate our partnership to a new level by providing a renewed platform to showcase sustainable initiatives at every race weekend. We look forward to working with DHL to set the standard in sustainable logistics for sport and inspire fans around the world to take actions to fight climate change.” Other joint Formula E x DHL initiatives of the enhanced partner package include DHL’s “Legacy Program” – with activities such as tree planting, a city street-art mural utilizing carbon absorbing paints, participation in community engagement at key Formula E race locations as well as DHL’s involvement in the “FIA Girls On Track” project, with on- and off-track activities to introduce young women (8 -18) to a potential career in motorsport. Sustainable transport solutions In 2021, DHL delivered the most sustainable season ever in terms of Formula E logistics, using biofuel for all road and sea freight from Formula E testing in Valencia 2020 up to the final race of the Season 7 Championship in Berlin, managing to offset all emissions for Formula E’s road and ocean freight two years ahead of schedule, and offsetting 611 tons of CO2 emissions (the same as 49,000 trees). For the upcoming 2022 season – the most extensive season ever, with a record 16 races, including three new cities (Vancouver, Jakarta and Seoul) – DHL looks to build on these accomplishments by gradually reducing the footprint of its air freight operations. With its slogan “Change.Accelerated”, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship promotes electric mobility as a zero-emissions alternative to combustion engines and provides a platform for automotive manufacturers to develop and test new e-mobility technologies. The Gen3 racing car, scheduled for the 2022-23 season, will be the world’s most efficient racing car and is Formula E’s fastest, lightest and most powerful car to date. It is capable of a top speed of 320 km/h and regenerative braking will produce at least 40% of the energy consumed during a race. “Formula E is world-class racing that brings tremendous entertainment value to a very broad fan base – all while creating real value for society,” says Sissing. “It has been an incredibly exciting partnership journey so far and we look forward to joining Formula E to continue raising awareness for sustainability around the world.”

