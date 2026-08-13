Landmark multi-year agreement brings every Formula E race live to Disney+ and ESPN+ across 144 territories, beginning with the launch of the revolutionary GEN4 era in the 2026/27 Season.

Formula E, Disney+ and ESPN announced a landmark multi-year agreement that will make Disney+ the global streaming home of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship across 144 territories – including the U.S., where it will stream alongside ESPN+ – beginning with the 2026/27 Season.

The agreement marks one of the most significant milestones in Formula E’s history, bringing together Disney’s unrivalled global entertainment platforms with the world’s leading all-electric motorsport Championship.

Majority-owned by Liberty Global, Formula E will leverage Disney’s global streaming ecosystem to reach millions of new households while complementing its established portfolio of free-to-air and linear broadcast partners around the world, ensuring fans continue to enjoy broad access across key markets.

Launching alongside the revolutionary GEN4 era, the collaboration will introduce Formula E to millions of new fans through Disney+ while preserving the broad accessibility that has underpinned the Championship’s success to date.

The Dawn of the GEN4 Era

The 2026/27 Season marks the arrival of Formula E’s revolutionary GEN4 era and the debut of the fastest and most technologically advanced electric racing car ever built. With 600kW of power, equivalent to more than 815 horsepower, and 0–60 mph in approximately 1.8 seconds, around 30% faster than an F1 car, GEN4 sets a new benchmark.

The new season will also introduce an enhanced race weekend format designed to deliver even closer racing, greater sporting jeopardy and more action for fans. The expanded calendar features 21 races across 13 iconic cities, beginning in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on 18 December 2026 and concluding under the lights in Tokyo on 25 July 2027.

Every Race. Every Session.

Subscribers on Disney+ across 144 territories, including the U.S. where it will stream alongside ESPN+, will enjoy comprehensive live coverage of every Formula E raceweekend, including every practice session, qualifying session and race.

Beyond the live action, fans will have access to dedicated preview and review shows, race highlights, in-depth analysis, exclusive behind-the-scenes programming and full race replays on demand immediately following each event. This expanded streaming offering will sit alongside Formula E’s existing broadcast partnerships, giving fans more ways to experience the Championship.

Jeff Dodds, Chief Executive Officer, Formula E, said: “This is a landmark moment for Formula E and reflects the incredible momentum behind our Championship. Disney’s unrivalled global reach and storytelling will introduce Formula E to millions of new fans while bringing them closer than ever to the drama, innovation and excitement of electric racing. As we enter the GEN4 era, this provides an exceptional platform to accelerate our global growth and continue building one of the world’s most exciting sports properties. We’re also excited by the opportunity to explore additional ways for Formula E and Disney to work together beyond live race coverage, creating even more innovative and engaging experiences for fans in the years ahead.”

Michaella Snoeck, Chief Media Officer, Formula E, said: “This agreement reflects the global demand for Formula E. Disney’s unprecedented scale complements our valued linear TV broadcast network, allowing us to serve core markets locally while accelerating our digital footprint globally and bringing our fans closer to the action than ever before.”

Joe Earley, Co-President, Direct-to-Consumer, Disney Entertainment, said: “Formula E combines world-class competition, groundbreaking technology, and sustainability in a way that’s unlike any other sport. We’re excited to help power the Championship’s next chapter on Disney+ and to give fans around the globe front row access to every adrenaline-fueled race as it happens.”

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