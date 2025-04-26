Datu Anif Isaac Datu Asrah and Dania Sofea Zaidi are proving to being Doubles specialists when they made the cut to two Doubles semifinals of the PETRONAS National under-18 Championships 2025 here t the Perak Badminton Academy Hall.

The 17-year-old Datu, who made a strong impression at last year’s Asian Junior Championships in Indonesia, once again showed that his partnership with Dania Sofea is going in the right direction.

The pair under the banner of the BA of Malaysia (BAM) seemed unstoppable in the Mixed Doubles as they smashed their way past Isaiah SHIM

Hymns (Sabah)-Ng Wen Xi (Pahang) in their quarterfinal tie.

The top seed took just 23 minutes to emerge 15-9, 15-9 winners to book their place in the next round.

It was another 23 minutes outing for Datu Anif in the quarterfinals of the Men’s Doubles alongside partner Damien Ling Tang Le.

Up against 9th/16th seeded Daniel Tan Ying Enn (Johor)-Louis Tan Hom (Kedah), Datu Anif-Damien were unperturbed as they chalked the straight set 15-11, 15-7 victory.

On the other hand, 16-year-old Dania Sofea has held her own as she booked her place in the semifinals of the Women’s Doubles alongside partner Low Zi Yu.

The BAM pair, who made a storming finish at last year’s World Junior Championships in China, kept their focus for the title as they dumped 5th/8th seeded pair from BAM – Nicole Chau Xuan-Teh Si Yan 15-7, 15-7 in 25 minutes.

