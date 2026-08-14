The season finale of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship has reached the UK’s capital for the concluding Rounds 16 and 17 of the 2025/26 Season at the Excel London on 15 and 16 August.

The finale sees one of Formula E’s tightest ever Driver World Championship battles, with nine drivers still in mathematical contention to take the title that Jake Dennis is gripping the lead on. For the Team’s Title, all eyes are on Jaguar TCS Racing and second-place Porsche Formula E – with just 14 points seperating the pair.

The weekend marks the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship’s final at the Excel London, saying goodbye to a venue that has become an iconic staple of the calendar since 2021. The Championship will head to Brands Hatch next year for the all new GEN4 era.

The 2026 Hankook London E-Prix will conclude the competitive outing of the GEN3 Evo, the Championship’s car since the 2024/25 Season.

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship has arrived at its season finale, with two races in the heart of London to decide who will be crowned the 2025/26 ABB FIA Formula E World Champions.

The 2025/26 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship season finale has arrived in London, and with two titles to crown, and nine drivers still in mathematical contention to take the driver’s title, the stakes have never been higher for this Championship showdown.

All eyes are on the Excel London, one of the Championship’s most iconic and unique circuits, as the grid tackles tight corners, elevation changes and changing surface grip. The 2.077-km circuit is a world-first in indoor-outdoor racing, starting on the silky-smooth main straight in the heart of the Excel London convention centre before drivers speed outside onto the streets of the Royal Docklands.

The 2026 Hankook London E-Prix will mark Formula E’s final race at the circuit, before the GEN4 era grows into Brands Hatch for the 2026/27 Season.

THE CURTAIN CLOSER IN LONDON

Heading into the 2026 Hankook London E-Prix, only one of three titles have been decided, with Porsche Formula E Team snatching the ABB FIA Formula E Manufacturer’s World Championship title in an emphatic display in Tokyo. The rest falls to London, for the tightest Driver Championship battle in Formula E history.

With the top-three drivers separated by a mere five points, the 2026 Hankook London E-Prix promises a fight like no other. 2022/2023 ABB FIA Formula E Driver World Champion Jake Dennis currently leads the pack with 146 points, looking to secure his second FIA World Championship title in front of his home crowd. He sits just two ahead of Mitch Evans, with the Jaguar TCS Racing driver gunning for his first Driver title after suffering a series of unfortunate DNF’s. Porsche Formula E’s Pascal Wehrlein slots in third with 141, just five behind leader Dennis, also looking to secure his second driver title.

For the ABB FIA Formula E Team’s World Championship title, all eyes are on Jaguar TCS Racing and Porsche Formula E, with just 14 points separating leaders Jaguar from the defending 2025/26 Champions Porsche.

Jake Dennis, No.27, Andretti Formula E Team, said: “It’s always special racing at home in London and there’s obviously a lot on the line for us this weekend. The Excel has given me some incredible memories over the years, so to head into the final Formula E races here fighting for the World Championship makes it even more significant. We’re going to give it everything and hopefully we can finish the weekend as World Champions.”

LEAVING THE EXCEL LONDON IN STYLE

The 2026 Hankook London E-Prix promises to be a spectacle both on and off the track, with a host of incredible performances and activations in the dedicated Fan Village. On Saturday, Underground House Icon Josh Baker will take the decks at the Docks, headlining the Main Stage before heading to the grid to provide some hype pre-race energy. On Sunday, Ladbroke Grove’s very own AJ Tracey is heading East, headlining the Main Stage before lighting up the grid ahead of the final race of the season.

This race weekend marks the final of the GEN3 era, with the last outing of the GEN3 Evo – the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship’s car since the 2024/2025 Season.

A GOODBYE TO ONE OF THE GREATEST

The curtain closes on one of the Championship’s greatest icons, as Lucas di Grassi ends his Formula E racing career at the 2026 Hankook London E-Prix. A great of the sport, Lucas has raced since the Championship’s inception, winning the inaugural E-Prix in Beijing back in 2014.

Since, he has become Champion, taking the 2016/17 ABB FIA Formula E Driver’s Championship title, and has secured 42 podiums with 14 victories across his career. His most recent victory came in Shanghai earlier this year, with an expert gamble on a dry-set up rocketed himself to the front of the grid to give Lola Yamaha ABT their first victory as a team.

A pillar of the Championship, and the first driver to commit to the series, Lucas will sit on the grid for the final time this weekend in London, leaving a legacy that spans over 163 E-Prix starts.

Lucas di Grassi, No.11, Lola Yamaha ABT Formula E Team said: “This weekend’s London E-Prix marks my final race as a professional driver after 30 years of racing. Formula E has a very special place in my motorsport story, having been part of the Championship since the very beginning. I watched it go from an idea that many thought would never work, into one of the most competitive and innovative motorsport series in the world. Along the way, Formula E became much more than a place where I raced, it became a family.

To everyone who has been part of this journey — my teams, engineers, mechanics, partners, competitors, the people working behind the scenes, the fans and all the friends I made along the way — thank you. Now for one last time, I’m going to give everything in London and I intend to enjoy every single second.”

SUSTAINABILITY SOARS AT THE 2026 HANKOOK LONDON E-PRIX

100% Renewable & Battery-Powered Energy: The 2026 Hankook London E-Prix will operate on 100% certified renewable mains electricity, boosted by clean, on-site solar power generated from Excel London’s eco-friendly extension. Track lighting and buffer zones will be run on dedicated battery storage systems to eliminate continuous generator use, while remaining emissions are fully offset.

Zero Waste to Landfill: Operating with a strict zero-waste-to-landfill mandate, the event will utilise Excel London’s advanced circular waste management infrastructure. Non-hazardous waste is prioritised for high-rate recycling; surplus food waste is composted on-site via commercial wormeries; cooking oil is recycled into biofuel used to power plant and machinery; and non-recyclable materials are safely converted into clean energy.

Sustainable Food Packaging: All food concessions at the 2026 Hankook London E-Prix will exclusively use packaging from Notpla – a fellow B Corp certified brand. Made from seaweed and natural plant extracts, Notpla’s innovative, home-compostable packaging eliminates single-use plastics across all catering operations, significantly reducing event waste and supporting a circular economy.

giffgaff Partnership (B Corp Collaboration): In a “match made in B Corp heaven,” mobile provider giffgaff has joined forces with Formula E for the 2026 Hankook London E-Prix as the Championship’s first-ever B Corp partner. Uniting two purpose-driven brands committed to sustainability, innovation, and community, the collaboration brings purpose to life at trackside – sponsoring the €25,000 Better Futures Fund initiative with Big Issue Recruit, promoting circular economy principles, and delivering tangible social impact for local young people.

Better Futures Fund x giffgaff: Formula E’s Better Futures Fund has partnered with giffgaff to support Big Issue. The landmark project will empower 20 young Londoners facing employment barriers through 1-on-1 coaching, barrier-removal grants, refurbished smartphones with data, and direct, paid work placements during London E-Prix race week.

Driving Force Presented by PIF: Having engaged over 94,000 students globally, Formula E and PIF have relaunched the Driving Force platform, featuring gamified STEM learning centred on the next-gen GEN4 car. Combining an all-in-one digital hub for youth, parents, and teachers with hands-on trackside workshops during race week, the initiative tackles the global green skills gap to inspire the next generation of motorsport and sustainability leaders.

Community Tour: Formula E’s Community Tour is opening the doors of motorsport to over 380 residents across two dedicated sessions, uniting 15+ community, diversity, and youth organisations. From career-focused morning sessions for young adults to afternoon track tours for local charity beneficiaries, the initiative provides underrepresented groups with exclusive, behind-the-scenes access to world-class electric racing.

FIA Girls on Track returns to London: The FIA Girls on Track programme returns to London, engaging 150 young women aged 12–18 through behind-the-scenes access to the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. Supported by official Global partner Hankook and local collaborations with Motorsport UK and Greenpower, the full-day event features career panels, garage tours, simulator access, and insights on how to tackle online cyberbullying in sport. To further enrich the experience, each attendee receives 4 race-day tickets, with 8 selected participants invited to participate in the podium ceremony on a global stage.

THE SEASON SO FAR

With two rounds left of the 2025/26 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship season, things are tighter than ever. Poor showings from Mitch Evans and Pascal Wehrlein in Tokyo allowed Jake Dennis to capitalise and take top spot heading into the season finale in London.

Jake Dennis started the season on the top step in Brazil by converting his Julius Baer Pole Position into victory for Andretti. Then came Mexico City, where Nick Cassidy fought his way from 13th to first and delivered Citroën Racing their first single-seater win just two races into their series debut.

Miami International Autodrome saw Jaguar’s Mitch Evans secure his 15th career victory, to place himself top of the all-time wins list in Formula E’s history. Pascal Wehrlein won the first of two races in Jeddah for Porsche, with António Félix da Costa having his first taste of victory with his new Jaguar TCS Racing team.

Da Costa continued this success with back-to-back P1 finishes when Formula E raced at Madrid’s Circuito de Madrid Jarama – RACE for the first time, before Nico Müller achieved his maiden victory in Berlin, doing so with a special ‘Pink Pig’ Porsche tribute livery, much to the delight of the home crowd. The following day it was Evans who again found himself on the top step of the podium, going from 17th to the win after sublime strategy and skill.

The iconic streets of Monaco witnessed Nyck de Vries end Mahindra Racing’s winless streak and seal their first win of the GEN3 era. Come Sunday, Oliver Rowland managed another Monaco masterclass after winning around the principality the year prior too.

Opening the China triple-header, Jake Dennis found himself on top in Sanya, managing another dominant display to bag maximum points on race day with pole position and the race victory – moving him to fifth in the standings.

Pascal Wehrlein heated up the Championship in Shanghai, moving into contention with an emphatic victory in Saturday’s race. This was followed up by a strategy masterclass from Lucas di Grassi, delivering Lola-Yamaha their first victory as a constructor.

Under the lights in Tokyo, the plot thickened further with incredible drives from Dan Ticktum and Nyck De Vries. Heading to London, five points cover the top three in the Championship of Jake Dennis, Mitch Evans and Pascal Wehrlein.

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH THE 2026 HANKOOK LONDON E-PRIX

Fans can find out where to keep up with the action here, with both races starting at 15:05 local time.

The 2026 Hankook London E-Prix will also be broadcast live on talkSPORT.

Race Centre powered by Infosys: Follow every moment of the race from Free Practice to Chequered Flag by visiting the Race Centre, where intelligent insights, AI commentary and immersive race tracking will have you feeling at the centre of the action.

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