DPMM FC II stayed at the top of the Brunei Super League 2026/27 after powering to a 9–1 win over Jerudong FC at the NHB Sports Complex, taking four wins from four matches.

Kaua Santana Santos Da Silva broke the deadlock in the 11th minute, and Abdul Azizi Ali Rahman doubled the advantage just before the break, 2-0 to DPMM FC II.

Jefferson Silva Dos Santos struck in the 46th minute, Abdul Azim Abdul Rasid added another a minute later, and Kaua completed his brace in the 59th minute to make it 5-0.

Muhammad Fithratul Rahman Ratano pulled one back for Jerudong FC in the 61st minute, but DPMM FC II were relentless as Jefferson added his second in the 69th minute to be followed by Awangku Faris Fadillah Pengiran Saiful Bahari’s goal in the 84th.

Jefferson completed his hat-trick two minutes later, before an own goal by Yansen Effendi in the 89th minute rounded off another fine evening for DPMM FC II.

Meanwhile, Panchor Murai FC made their first-half goals count, as they fended off KB FC 2-1 at the Arena Sports Complex.

Five minutes in and Panchor Murai FC put their noses in front when Onyedikachukwu Martins Ohia scored from the penalty spot before Abdul Afiq Roslan then made it 2-0 in the 43rd minute.

An own goal from Muqtafiyandanu Najma in the first minute of stoppage time brought KB FC back, but Panchor Murai FC kept up their defensive composure for the full points and their place in second in the standings.

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #FABD

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