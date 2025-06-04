Brunei Darussalam’s top club, DPMM FC, have officially joined the Malaysian League.

The official agreement signing ceremony was held earlier today in Johor Bahru with the attendance of Datuk Mohd Joehari Mohd Ayub, President of the FA of Malaysia (FAM).

The agreement was signed by Mohd Shazli Shaikh Mohd, the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Malaysian Football League (MFL), and Md Ali Momin, the General Manager of DPMM FC.

It was witnessed by Dato’ Ab Ghani Hassan, the President of MFL, and Momin Md Jaafar, the Marketing Manager of DPMM FC.

Also present was Tan Sri Dato’ Hamidin Mohd Amin, FIFA Council Member, who is also the former President of FAM.

#AFF

#FAM

#MFL

