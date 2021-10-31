A scoreless draw against Thailand in their final game of Group J yesterday at the MFF Stadium was enough to send Malaysia through to the 2022 AFC Under-23 Asian Cup.

The Malaysians confirmed their passage to Uzbekistan next year following an identical 1-0 win earlier over Laos and host Mongolia which saw them amassing seven points from the three matches played.

In the meantime, Laos completed their fixtures with a close 3-2 win over Mongolia.

Bounphachan Bounkong converted an eighth minute penalty to give Laos the lead before Mongolia drew level off Oyunbold Oyuntuya in the 22nd minute as an own goal from Laos’ Phoutthavong Sangvilay then gave Mongolia a 2-1 advantage at the half.

But Laos came back storming into the second half with an own goal from Mongolia’s Bat Orgil in the 46th minute and Bounkong’s second in the 74th minute for the 3-2 win.

